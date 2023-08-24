Kimber R. Lippiatt, Jr., 80, of Mount Joy, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Fondly known as "Kim," he was the loving husband of Linda Kilheffer Lippiatt, with whom he would have shared 60 years of marriage on November 9th, 2023. He is also survived by his three daughters, Kathleen L. (Rick) Noll and Kristine L. (Gregg) Hershey, both of Manheim and Kimberly L. (Randy) Rohrer of Mountville, as well as his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and expecting a seventh soon.
A 1961 graduate of Donegal High School, Kim later served with the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. During most of his career, he was employed by Shasta Industries of Leola as a purchasing agent for 20 years. During his retirement, Kim worked for Lancaster County Motors.
A faithful and devoted 35-year member of Calvary Bible Church, Mount Joy, he served as a member of the Elder Board, as a Deacon, and as a greeter. An avid hunter, he also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, loved his cars, and was a fan of the Phillies, Penn State Football, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kim's greatest joy came from spending special times with his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, which will live on in the memories of his family.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Kimber R. and Louise L. (Williams) Lippiatt, Sr. He is survived by a brother, David K. (Christine) Lippiatt of York, and was preceded in death by an infant brother, Mark Lippiatt.
A Memorial Service honoring Kim's life will be held at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy, on Friday evening, August 25, 2023, at 5 PM. Please Note: There will be no visitation prior to the service. Friends will be received immediately following the service with a time of fellowship and light refreshments. Interment is private and will be held with military honors in the Mount Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Calvary Bible Church Mission Fund to the address above would be deeply appreciated.