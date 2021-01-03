Kim V. Ciccone passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021. Born May 3, 1955 in Reading, PA, Kim was the daughter of the late Ralph Ciccone and Marian Englert. Kim was a 1973 graduate of McCaskey High School.
Through the years, Kim held various positions. Following high school, Kim went on to work part time at Whitehall Nursing Home. She then worked at National Central Bank from 1973 to 1976. Following her banking career, Kim worked at General Cigar as a Lab Technician.
Kim attended St. John's Lutheran Church and was a member of AMVETS, the Riverside Club, and the Arch Street Center. In her spare time, Kim enjoyed raising plants, shopping, collecting angels, and playing various card games. Her favorite artists to tune in to were Madonna and Lady Gaga.
She is survived by seven cousins: Janet Roth, Leo Grasser, Linda Fagan, Val Stone, Terry Alexander, Robert Grasser, and Julie Groft. In addition to her parents, Kim was preceded in death by three uncles: John Ciccone, Homer Berkebile, and Robert Berkebile; four aunts: Shirl Sharrow, Pat Morris, Lucy Grasser, and Ona Alexander; as well as numerous cousins.
In accordance to her wishes, a private graveside service will be conducted at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kim's honor can be made to the Arch Street Center, 629 N. Market Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff of Elizabeth Manor for the compassionate care they gave to Kim.
