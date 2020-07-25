Kim Michele Calabrese Myers, 62, of Landisville, PA, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, and a longtime resident, she was the daughter of the late Ralph R. and Patricia E. Jones Calabrese. She is the step daughter to Gerry Calabrese of Florida.
Kim graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's Degree in nursing. She worked for Global Disciples and for School Specialty, Inc. Kim loved to worship God and befriend others, she enjoyed time with her prayer group and her stitching friends. She was a member of ACTS Covenant Fellowship in Lancaster.
In addition to her step mother, she is survived by her step sisters, Bonnie Smith, Los Alamos, NM, Nancy Bossert, Bethlehem, PA, Sandy Gordon, Lititz, PA, and her step brother, David Rohland, Carlisle, PA, great uncle, Ralph, husband of Markie Miller, and many cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kim's Memorial Service at ACTS Covenant Fellowship, 1927 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. to honor Kim's life. Please follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
