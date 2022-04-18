Kim M. Zimmerman, 62, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home in Lititz.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Ronald "Blackie" and Betty (Ludwig) Fasnacht.
Kim was passionate about being a mother and using her artistic abilities to bring joy and energy to those around her. She loved painting, sewing, flowers, gardening, and animals of all kinds.
Kim is survived by her son, J. Tyler Zimmerman; her daughter, Abbye, wife of Jim Bonatsos; and five siblings, Charles Ludwig, Bruce, husband of Jane (Horst) Fasnacht, Lisa, wife of Bruce Butler, David Fasnacht, and Ronald, husband of Deb (Martin) Fasnacht.
A viewing will be held on Wed. April 20, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron. An additional viewing will be held on Thurs. April 21, from 1 to 2 PM at the funeral home, followed by funeral services at 2 PM. Interment will take place in the Millbach Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »