Kim Klemmer Sternbergh, 71, of Fairview Twp (formerly from Summerdale). Died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital.
Kim was a retired Benefit Analyst/Consultant at Highmark Blue Shield, an alumnus of J.P. McCaskey High School, Lancaster and attended Penn State University, Main Campus. She was also a member of New Life Church, New Cumberland. Her greatest joys were having fun and traveling with her husband and later in life with her friends and family.
Born on June 11, 1949 in Lancaster to the late George C. and Mary (Filling) Klemmer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Norton Sternbergh.
She is survived by her daughters, Elissa Hoehn (Justin) of San Diego, CA and Amanda Degroof (Steve) of Apex, NC; sister, Kay Bemesderfer of Mountville and grandchildren, Evan Moralis of Allentown and Katarina Hoehn of San Diego, CA.
A memorial service and celebration of life (likely virtual) will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to Vickie's Angel Foundation, 511 Bridge Street, New Cumberland, PA 17070 or Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
