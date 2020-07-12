Kim A. Horst, 59, of Columbia, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, with her family by her side. Born in Lancaster, she was the loving daughter of John M. and Frances (Kreider) Gamber, of New Providence. Kim was the devoted and faithful wife of Douglas P. Horst, with whom she celebrated her 35th anniversary on July 6.
Kim was a 1979 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. She enjoyed gardening, basket bingo, walking, flea markets, garage sales, and wolves. She loved her cats, but most of all loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to her husband and parents, Kim is survived by her sons: Dustin, boyfriend of Corrissa, and Dylan Horst; her siblings: John M. Gamber, husband of Joleen and Cindy M. Book, wife of James, both of New Providence; and her parents-in-law, Donald and Regna Horst, of Manheim. Kim was preceded in death by her younger sister, Julie Gambler.
Memorial Services for Kim will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com