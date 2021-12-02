Kidist Akalu Tekle, 43, of Lancaster passed away on December 1st, 2021. She was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to the late Akulu Tekle and Adanech Haile. She attended technical college in Virginia before graduating from Montgomery College in Maryland. Kidist was a respected phlebotomist with Lancaster General Hospital. She was a faithful member of Ethiopian Evangelical Church in Landisville where she was active in the children’s ministry. Known for her genuine smile, Kidist was a beloved wife, mother, and sister who adored her family.
Kidist leaves behind her husband Yared Grizaw of Lancaster; her children, Nathan Yared and Natalie Yared both of Lancaster; two sisters and one brother; one nephew.
Services for Kidist will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at Ethiopian Evangelical Church, 175 Church St, Landisville, PA 17538. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Landisville Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
