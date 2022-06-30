Kiara Maria Ortiz, 3 months old passed away Sunday morning, June 26, 2022 at home unexpectedly. Born on March 11, 2022 in Lancaster she was the daughter of Andres Enrique Ortiz and Jennie Marie Martinez.
Kiara had the biggest blue eyes and a very happy baby.
Kiara will be deeply missed by her daddy and mommy; brother, Nero R. Ortiz; sisters, Lena M. Ortiz, Alyse A. Ortiz and Genesis Marie Martinez; maternal grandparents, Miguel and Marisol Pagan of Lancaster and paternal grandparents, Enrique and Maria Ortiz of Hammonton, NJ and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kiara's funeral services on Friday, July 1 at 2 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Viewing will be held from Noon until 2 PM on Friday. Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »