Khatoon M. Jiwa

Khatoon M. Virji Jiwa, 88, of Kenmore, Washington and formerly of Manheim passed away at home on March 25, 2020 of natural causes. Born on June 11, 1931 in Kisumu, Kenya, she was the daughter of the late Kassam and Fatmabai Virji. She was a member of the Shia Imami Ismaili, Muslim Community. She was the loving wife of the late Modotali N. Jiwa who died in 2003.
In her earlier years, Khatoon worked as a seamstress for the former Manheim Shoe Factory and Garment Factory. Her interests included sewing, crocheting, gardening, cooking and mostly loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Surviving are two sons: Sabir Jiwa of Kenmore, WA and Mehabub "Boo" husband of Karen Jiwa of Manheim, four daughters: Nurjehan wife of Zulfikar Thobani of Kenmore, WA, Nasim wife of Ismail Merchant of Issaquah, WA, Shamim wife of Nazir Kassam, and Selina wife of Dennis Ashcroft both of Lititz; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Minaz Jiwa and 2 siblings.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Upper Hillside Cemetery, Issaquah, WA. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Khatoon's memory to https://www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com/ways-to-give/donate/
