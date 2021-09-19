Kevin Weaver, 60, of Columbia passed away on September 11th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late Paul Weaver and Gayle O'Donnell and was a lifelong resident of this area. Kevin attended Lancaster Catholic High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a painter with Harley Davidson for twenty-six years before his retirement. Kevin was a member of the Foresters' of America, Columbia Fraternal Association "the Owls", Hambones Social Club, and the RC 141 Boat Club. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially the Susquehanna River. He loved hunting and fishing, riding his Harley, and visiting the beach with his best friend Dave Judd. Kevin also loved dogs and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan.
Kevin leaves behind three children, Jessica Weaver, companion of Jeremy Sipling of Elizabethtown, Michele, wife of Carlos Velez of Lititz, Brandon Weaver, companion of Raquel Miller of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Zoe, Xander, Jarin, Brynlee, Braxton; four siblings, Mark, husband of Tina Weaver of York, Brian Weaver of Elizabethtown, Jay Weaver of York, Beth, wife of Stan Haines of York; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family and many friends.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24th, 2021 at the RC 141 Boat Club, 1 Riverfront Dr., Columbia, PA 17512. A time of food and fellowship will follow at the V.F.W. Post 2435, 401 Manor St., Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia, PA 17512 or www.columbiaanimalshelter.com. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville