Kevin S. Wiker, 45, beloved husband of April (Kumkumian) Wiker and devoted father to son Timothy and dog, Abbie, of Phoenixville, PA passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at home.
Born in Lancaster, PA on February 25, 1976 he is the son of Roy J. and Beverly J. (Herr) Wiker of Ronks, PA. In addition to his parents, wife, and son, he is survived by his sister, Michele.
He received two Bachelor of Science degrees at Drexel University in 1999 in Commerce and Engineering, and Operations Management, and his Masters of Science at New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2010 for Engineering Management.
He worked for Takeda from 2011 to present as Director of Supply Chain Master Data, and prior for Estee Lauder in Resource Planning and a Master Data Lead from 2000 to 2011.
He was kind, caring and always tried to do the right thing by helping those in need. He had many hobbies such as running, gardening, and exploring craft beers. His favorite hobby was playing with his son Timothy and spending time with his family. Kevin had a fondness for animals in need and supported animal rescues.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 am.
A viewing will be held in the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and on Monday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to a fund which will be used for Timothy's education, www.gofundme.com/f/wiker-family-memorial-fund