Kevin S. Martin, Sr., 66, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late John and Marilyn (Reinhard) Martin. He is survived by his companion, Jean Althouse, of Ephrata.
He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where he visited frequently, and enjoyed singing in the choir.
Kevin was a mechanic for Diamond Spring Water Co. for many years. He enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and any music that he could sing along with. He had a love for muscle cars, specifically his 1968 AMX. Kevin was a friend to everyone, even those he hadn't met yet.
Kevin is survived by his son, Kevin, Jr., husband of Amy (Rutt) Martin of Ephrata; two grandchildren, Braden and Cora Martin; three siblings, Randy, husband of Lee Ann Martin of Elizabethtown, Kathy, wife of Jim Dennis of Leola, John, Jr. of Lititz; and his nieces and nephews, Erika Beard, Alicia Davidson, Chris, husband of Amy Martin, Zach, husband of Claudia Dennis, and Jennessa, wife of Jordan Mix.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 2:00 PM at the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, with Pastor Glenda J. Machia officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kevin's memory may be made to his church, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 105 N. 11th Street, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.