Kevin R. Sanders, 59, of Leola, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Patricia E. (Mentzer) Sanders.
Kevin graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and was a Baker for the duration of his life. He worked at Willow Valley for most of his professional career and more recently worked at Bird-In-Hand Bakery & Cafe. Kevin was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies sports teams and could often be found watching his favorite teams throughout their respective season. He also enjoyed spending time at the beach and spent many weekends visiting the Jersey Shore.
Surviving family is Janice Hershey of Lancaster; Jean Sanders of York; Robert C. Sanders, husband of Lisa Sanders, Lancaster; Barry Sanders of Lancaster; and Karen Anuscavage, wife of John P. Anuscavage, Jr., of Lititz.
Family and friends are invited to attend Kevin's memorial service at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home at 141 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
