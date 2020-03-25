Kevin R. Hobday, 61 passed away suddenly in his sleep of natural causes while on a business trip in Florence, South Carolina on March 17th. Kevin, formerly of Lancaster, lived in the Tampa Bay area of Florida for the past 35 years. Kevin was the son of the late Richard and Janet (Anderson) Hobday of Lancaster.
Kevin was a 1976 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and graduated from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia in 1980 with a degree in business. In his early days, he developed a keen interest in the clothing business while working during high school and college at Filling's Clothing Store. This experience gave him the foundation to develop a successful career in the clothing business. Over the years, he represented various worldwide brands in outdoor ware including development of White Sierra where he served as a VP of sales for 25 years. Kevin was a true sales "road-warrior", a hard worker till the end.
Kevin initially moved to the Tampa Bay area in the early 80's to be an independent national sales rep for a beach wear company. It was there he met his wife Jill and they were married in 1990. They would have celebrated their 30th anniversary on March 24th. Kevin and Jill have two daughters; Alyssa Douin (Robert), Tallahassee, FL and Emily at home. They were blessed with two grandchildren, Harper Douin and Robert Huckston Douin.
Kevin was a dedicated husband, father, uncle and grandfather who loved his family dearly. Those who knew Kevin will remember his great smile, fun loving attitude, and dedicated friendship.
Kevin was an avid sports fan and remained devoted to the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles and Sixers franchises throughout his entire life. His hobbies included skiing, basketball, cooking on his outdoor kitchen grill, the beach and a good cigar.
Kevin is survived by siblings: Stephen J. Hobday of Patten, Maine, Karen Bennett (Thomas) of Lancaster, Diane Cannizzaro of Shelton, Connecticut and Mary Lynn Dipaolo (Mike) of Stroudsburg, PA as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Rick.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date in Lancaster for friends and family.
"Life's a Beach"
