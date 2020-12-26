Kevin R. Heagy

Kevin R. Heagy, 66, of Willow Street, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of Ralph Heagy and the late Janet (Myers) Heagy. He was the husband of Cynthia L. "Cindy" Heagy with whom he shared over 47 years of marriage.

He retired from Lawn Equipment Supply Co. as a truck driver.

Kevin enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting, motorcycle riding and camping.

He is survived by two daughters, Stacey Bowman, Stephanie Heagy; 4 grandchildren, and a brother, Troy Heagy.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Boehm's United Methodist Church Cemetery, 13 W. Boehm's Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com

