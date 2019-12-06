Kevin R. Baker

Kevin Ray Baker, 56, of Mount Joy, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home. Born in Lancaster to the late Carl E. And Judith A. (Detz) Baker.
Kevin loved all his animals especially his two dogs Tank and Charlie. He also liked his antiques and cars. Kevin had his own business, J & K Home Improvements.
He is survived by his siblings Ralph Baker and his wife Janice of Lancaster, James Baker and his wife Muggins of Virginia, and Carla Dimeler and her husband Lester of Mount Joy.
Kevin will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
