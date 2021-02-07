Kevin Omar Matos, Jr.

Kevin Omar Matos Jr., 20, of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of Kevin Omar Matos Sr. and Chastity Noll of Marietta.

Kevin was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 2018. He was employed at the Creekside Café. Kevin enjoyed camping with his family and playing video games.

