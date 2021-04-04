Kevin Michael Smith, 33, of Columbia passed away on March 27th, 2021. He was the son of Deb Smith and the late Daryl Bish and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Kevin was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 2006 and worked for Susquehanna Glass Company for a number of years. He was known to be a talented artist and cook who also enjoyed playing pool and video games and watching movies. Kevin was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Dale Earnhardt fan. He loved his family and friends and will be missed for his sense of humor. Kevin was a member of Amvets Post #153.
Kevin leaves behind his mother, Deb Smith fiancée of Rick Bowers of Columbia; his siblings, Daryl Bish II, Brandy Bish, Corrine Bish, and Shanon Smith all of Columbia; his uncle, William Smith, companion of Shelly Zink of Columbia; two aunts, Brenda Smith of Wrightsville, Diane, wife of Tim Robinson of Windsor; many cousins, four nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Daryl Bish, his maternal grandmother, Shirley Smith and paternal grandmother, Grace Bish.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by his family. He will be laid to rest with his family at Silver Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mental Health Association of Pennsylvania, 922 N 3rd St., Harrisburg, PA 17102 or www.mhapa.org/donate. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville