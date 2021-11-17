Kevin Michael Graeff, 41, of Lititz, entered into rest on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster he was the son of Donald E., husband of Ann Graeff of Lititz and Cynthia (Dull) Mitchell, wife of Edward of Willow Street.
Kevin enjoyed listening to music and was part of the Excentia Adult Day Program. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff and caregivers at Excentia Human Services for their wonderful care of Kevin.
In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by siblings: Amy Cisney, Sheree Beveridge, Samantha Mitchell, Luke Rumsey, Lanie (Anderson) Anaekwa, Tim (Rachael) Rumsey, and Dana (Derek) DeJesus; and paternal grandmother, Miriam Graeff. He was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen G. Mitchell.
A Funeral Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, PA on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 6-7 p.m. Private interment will be in the Little Britain Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Excentia Human Services, 1810 Rohrerstown Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Online guestbook at:
