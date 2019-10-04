On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, God reached down and took Kevin Michael DeLong's hand and for the very first time, Kevin walked into the arms of his Heavenly Father.
Kevin was born on January 6, 1993 to Gerald C. and Alma A. DeLong. Against all the odds of a rare gene-linked brain malformation, Lissencephaly, Kevin blessed his family, many doctors, therapists and numerous nurses over his 26 years, 8 months and 26 days of life. He fought bravely against every challenge he faced with an incredibly strong will to live.
Kevin loved being outside for long walks, listening to all kinds of music, especially his brother's violin playing. He also loved playing his drums, bells and switch toys and enjoyed someone sitting next to him to read him a story.
A special thank you to all of his many nurses throughout his life. We could not have managed without their help. We'd also love to recognize the staff at Hospice Community Care in Mount Joy for their expert and tender care in his last days.
Kevin is survived by his parents Gerry and Alma DeLong, a special brother Jared and Jared's wife Holly.
Kevin's funeral service will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Quarryville Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and also on Thursday from 10- 11 a.m. Online condolences may be submitted at: