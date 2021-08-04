Kevin Lee Logan, 36, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
He was born in Ephrata to Brenda (McCreary) Ulrich, wife of Carl Ulrich, and the late Charles E. Logan. He was the husband of Shannon (Cole) Logan.
Kevin was a truck driver for Summer's Trucking. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, four-wheeling, snowboarding and riding his motorcycle. He especially enjoyed spending time with his daughter, and family gatherings.
In addition to his wife and mother, Kevin is survived by his daughter, Jasmine M. Logan; his brother, Michael S., husband of Jenna Logan; grandmothers, Betty Logan, Linda McCreary, Mary Ann, wife of Barry Wealand and step daughter, Kelsey L. Mills.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 9 to 11 AM at the Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 North Clay Road, Lititz, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastors Russell Eberly and Paul Miller officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions to help support his daughter may be made to Hopeland United Methodist Church, MEMO: Jasmine M. Logan, 295 N. Clay Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
