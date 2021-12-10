Kevin L. Zimmerman, 64, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Wednesday, December 9, 2021.
He was the loving husband of Whitney A. (Leinbach) Zimmerman and son of Marian (Labe) Zimmerman and the late Clair Zimmerman.
He is also survived by two children: Elizabeth Zimmerman and Randy Heistand, and a sister, Karen Zimmerman.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Samantha Jo Zimmerman.
Kevin worked at Bollman Hat Company in Adamstown, PA for 36 years.
Helping people was very important to Kevin. He had volunteered with Blessings and Hope and with the Ephrata Fair for 25 years. He also served as a foster dad.
Kevin enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with family at the beach and the mountains.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
