Kevin L. Warner, 58, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John Van Cleve and Louise June Warner. He was the loving husband of Deborah (Ecker) Warner for over 38 years.
He was a very hard-working man who was involved in masonry and concrete work most of his life. Kevin loved riding his Suzuki motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his grandson, Tyler and a sister, Esther Warner of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angie Robinson.
Family and friends will be received from 6-7 PM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA followed by the service at 7 PM. Interment will be on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Conestoga Memorial Park at 9 AM. To send an online condolence, please visit:
