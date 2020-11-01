Kevin L. Spangler, 58, husband of Amy S. (Pinkerton) Spangler of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at home.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 2 to 5 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
