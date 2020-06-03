Kevin L. May, 60, of Peach Bottom, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Lancaster to the late Elwood S. and Pauline E. (Snyder) May. He was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy (May) Dulio.
Kevin was married to Crystal for 15 years but together for 40; survived by his five children, Kevin Jr. (Carli), Angelic, Brian, Anthony, and Daniel (Nyasia); his ten grandchildren; and his five sisters and one brother.
He was a member of the American Order of the Otters for 39 years. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, and working on old cars and small motors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's honor to Vickie's Angel Walk, www.vickiesangelfoundation.org, 511 Bridge Street, New Cumberland, PA 17070 or to Kevin's GoFundMe Account, www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-medical-an-final-expenses-for-kevin-may.
