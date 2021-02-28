Kevin L. Long, 64, of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lester W. and Frances (Maurer) Long. Kevin was the husband of Deborah (Fegley) Long with whom he celebrated 36 years of marriage this past year.
Kevin was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1974. He was employed as a bus aid at STA Bus in Salunga. Kevin was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan and was very athletic in his younger years.
Surviving in addition to his wife Deborah, is a son, Tim Welsh, husband of Shannon of Mount Joy; three grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Brenda Karper, wife of Wilbur "Tom" of Mount Joy; three brothers, Galen Long of Lancaster, Brian Long, husband of Donna of Elizabethtown, and Shawn Long, husband of Monica of Elizabethtown; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Joy Helping Services, PO Box 562, Mount Joy, PA 17552.