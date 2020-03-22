Kevin L. Gable, Sr. passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 64. Born in Columbia to the late Gerald C. and Margaret (Warner) Gable, he was a lifelong resident of the area. Kevin was baptized in the Catholic faith at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing on the Susquehanna River, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with his family, who he adored.
Kevin is survived by his children, Nikki, wife of Shane Groft, Kevin Gable, Jr., and Brandi Gable; his grandchildren, Kayla, Kyle, and Haydin; siblings, Mike Gable, Biddy Helton, Deborah Logan, and Larry Gable; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joe Gable, Jerry Gable, Peggy Baker, Patricia Shoff, Doris VanAulen, and Linda Gable.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by this family. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
A living tribute »