Kevin James Esh, age 30 of New Holland, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 after a plane crash in Albemarle County, VA. Born in New Holland, he was the son of Sarah King Esh of New Holland and the late Amos R. Esh. Kevin was a member of Branch Community Church. He enjoyed working with his brothers at the company his father Amos founded, Keystone Custom Decks. In his free time, he loved hunting, flying, boating, and spending time with his nephews: Lincoln, Riley, Carter, Lewis, and Brady.
Surviving besides his mother are 6 siblings: Michael J., husband of Rebecca Lalhlimzing Esh of New Holland, Marv L., husband of Katelyn Weaver Esh of Gap, Carolyn J., wife of Nathan Lapp of Coatesville, Timothy D., husband of Ranessa Yoder Esh of East Earl, Rosalyn M., and Annalisa M. Esh, both at home.
Funeral service will take place at Bethel Christian Fellowship, 145 Boot Jack Road, Narvon, on Tuesday, September 20th at 10 a.m. There will be a time to greet the family at the church on Monday, September 19th from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »