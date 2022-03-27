Kevin J. Yalch, 64, of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Berwick, PA, he was the son of Joseph and Iris (Hummel) Yalch of Sunbury. Kevin was the husband of Janet (Dieck) Yalch with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage.
Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors, gardening, listening to music, and appreciating life to the fullest. He was a devoted husband, son, and father.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Janet, and parents, Joseph and Iris, are two sons, Adam Yalch, husband of Michelle of Bellefonte, PA and Alex Yalch, husband of Teale of Durham, NC; a grandson, Owen Yalch; and a sister, Brenda K. Brosius, wife of Phil of Sunbury.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Yalch.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WXPN Radio, 3025 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (Please note Kevin's name in memo line). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.