Kevin J. Eshleman, 58, of Narvon, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on September 28, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was married 37 years to Shirley J. Miller Eshleman. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Christian Z. and Mary C. Smith Eshleman.
Kevin graduated from Ephrata High School and Moody Bible Institute. He attended Terre Hill Bible Fellowship Church. He loved Christian music, concerts, festivals as well as spending time at the beach and traveling. He was a Pastor for 18 years, counselor, and friend to many. His life impacted many people. His passion for ministry and love for Jesus was unmistakable.
Surviving besides his wife are three children, Nicholas husband of Jennifer Eshleman of Oldtown, ID, Juliana Eshleman of Meadville, PA and Gwendolyn Eshleman of Baltimore, MD; two grandsons, Christian and Arthur Eshleman of Oldtown, ID; four siblings, Rosemary Miller of Manheim, PA, Christian Eshleman of Manheim, PA, Alice Richwine of Lititz, PA and Robert Eshleman of Midlothian, VA; and nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 4, at 11:00 A.M. at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA with the Rev. Kevin Kirkpatrick officiating. Interment in Witness Park, Lititz, PA. Viewings will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00-6:00 P.M. and on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.GroffEckenroth.com.
