Kevin E. Boris, 54, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly at his home August 3, 2022. Born in Milford, CT he was the son of the late Edward C. and Dawn G. (Swift) Boris.
Being outdoors brought him great joy especially when he was able to share his hobbies of hunting and fishing with his sons. He was a member of the Yorkana Game & Gun Club and was an avid gun enthusiast. He enjoyed being on two wheels riding his Harley. His most treasured moments were with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Pappy with a beard".
Kevin is survived by his sons, Steven Boris, husband of Alexis of Hallam, and Myles Boris, companion of David Miller of Columbia, and his grandchildren, Aiden and Chloe.
A Celebration of Kevin's life will be held at 12PM on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A visitation will be held from 11 AM until 12 PM. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia. Please ride along to help us send him off for his last ride. Memorial contributions in Kevin's name may be made to the Acoustic Neuroma Association, anausa.org.
