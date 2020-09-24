Kevin D. Lenox "Pa"

Kevin D. Lenox, Sr., beloved husband and best friend of Deborah, passed peacefully home to heaven on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Kevin is survived by a host of family and friends who love and will miss him dearly. He graduated from Manheim Township and received a full-ride scholarship to Williamson Trade School.
As a young boy, Kevin enjoyed delivering newspapers for Lancaster Newspapers, working his way up to District Manager. As Assistant City Circulation Manager, one of Kevin's greatest joys was overseeing his team of newspaper boys. One of his proudest accomplishments was motiving the boys to win contests, including all-expense paid trips to Disney Land and Disney World.
Kevin was a salesman at heart which was evident through his years of service at Raub Supply and Yeager Supply. He retired after faithfully serving over 30 years with Yeager where he was known for his comradery with colleagues and excellent rapport with his customers. Kevin was also known for his unique sense of humor, his love for The Three Stooges, and sharing stories. He never met a stranger. His favorite past times were working in the yard, working with his hands, woodworking, his Dodge trucks, and having good conversations with friends.
The greatest joy in Kevin's life was spending time with family, especially his three beautiful granddaughters, Kayla, Ashlynn, and Rozlynn, to whom he was affectionally known as "Pa".
Funeral services for Kevin will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. A viewing will be held from 10–11 AM. Kevin will be laid to rest at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
