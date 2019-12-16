Kevin D. Herr, 50, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 13, 2019.
He was the husband of Brenda L. Weik Herr, with whom he shared 29 years of marriage this past March 17th. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of John J. and Marian E. Fox Herr of Lititz.
Kevin had worked with his dad in the family business, Zimmerman & Herr Masonry, since he was 16. He started as a stone mason, learning the business from ground-up, then moved to manager, and was soon to be taking over for his dad when he retired.
Kevin loved to hunt and fish, was an avid Steelers fan, and had been a member of the Reamstown Athletic Assn. and the Elstonville Sportsmans Assn. What he enjoyed most of all recently was being a grandfather.
In addition to his wife and parents, Kevin is survived by his sons: Matthew S. married to Alicia Herr of Ephrata, and Kraig D. married to Heather Herr of Lititz; his 5 grandchildren: Grady, Beckett, Caleb, Addyson, and Talyn; and by his siblings: Timothy married to Diane Herr of Myerstown, and Tonia married to Dustin Heckman of Reading.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6-9PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, and again on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 9:30-11AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment in Brickerville Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Kevin's memory to the Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
