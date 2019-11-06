Kevin D. Eckert, 62, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord on Monday afternoon, November 4, 2019 peacefully after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ruth M. Eckert Gutshall. He was the husband of Linda M. Andrews Eckert for 26 years prior to her passing in 2015.
Kevin attended New Beginnings Christian Fellowship in Manheim. He was a world-class taxidermist and was recognized widely for his artistic skill. Kevin participated in taxidermy competition in his early years and later became a renowned taxidermy judge at Cabela's competition. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, archery, and hunting, especially in Michigan and locally in Lebanon County. Kevin found no greater thrill than climbing into a tree at 3 AM and waiting for the sun to rise.
Kevin also enjoyed exploring the countryside while riding his motorcycle, eating good food, and spending time with his special friends from Fort Wayne, IN and his family. He and Linda loved small breed dogs, especially Pekingese and Japanese Chins. He will be missed by his dogs, Hoshi and Yuki.
He is survived by three children, Christa Eckert (Wilbur Thornton) of Manheim and their daughter Tameassa, Michelle (Eric) Stauffer of Lititz and their children Bailey, Shawn, and EJ, and Greg (Nakia) Eckert of East Petersburg and their sons Harrison and Hayden; and a brother, Darryl (Sherri) Eckert of Manheim. He is also preceded in death by his step father, Charles Gutshall.
A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held on Monday afternoon, November 11, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church of Colebrook, 58 Church Road, Manheim, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests during a reception at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining cemetery. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.