Kevin C. Shenk, 36, of Lancaster, lost his battle with addiction on April 29, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Barry C. Shenk and Cathy Glassford. He was the proud father of Carson B. Shenk.
Kevin was very intelligent. While going through his own battle with addiction, he would often be sought by recovery programs to speak and assist others needing guidance. He was always very upbeat and comical. He enjoyed being a barber, motorcycles, playing golf and frisbee golf. Kevin was happiest when he was spending time with his son. He often commented that Carson was the best thing that ever happened to him and he treasured every moment they spent together.
He will be sorely missed by his son, parents: Cathy Glassford of Lancaster and Barry Shenk, husband of Robin of Millsboro, DE, siblings: Lisa Shenk Ames of Lancaster and Brian Grimm of Conestoga, 4 nephews, 1 niece and a great nephew, as well as his paternal grandmother Ellen Shenk. He was preceded in passing by his paternal grandfather, Carl Shenk.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, help someone overcome their own battle with addiction by donating to The Mighty Mehal Foundation, 480 New Holland Ave., Suite 7312, Lancaster, PA 17602.
