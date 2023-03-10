Kevin Burkholder, 45, of Milton, died Thursday, March 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 16, 1977 in Lancaster, a son of Paul Burkholder of Narvon, PA and Jesse (Simes) Gallup, of Northumberland. On December 22, 2017, he married the former Lisa Cable, who survives. Together they celebrated five years of marriage.
Kevin was a 1995 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. He worked as a maintenance mechanic at Andritz, Muncy, for 10 years.
He enjoyed woodworking, making many beautiful pieces of furniture for their home. Kevin was fond of attending festivals and home brewing. He loved spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are a step mother, Toni Burkholder, of Narvon; brother and sister-in-law, Michael & Sandy Burkholder, of Selinsgrove; three nephews and a niece, Austin, RJ, Elizabeth and Anthony Burkholder; two step daughters and step sons-in-law, Samantha and Jose Perez, of Sunbury and Ashley and Dondre McMillan, of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Ramireo, Mia, Amiya and Amillo; and an aunt, Bonnie Shimko, of Northumberland.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Grenoble Funeral Home and Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
