Kevin Brett Bergman, 63, of Lititz, passed into the arms of his Savior on March 27, 2022 after a long illness. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Kevin was the son to the late George and Elaine (Gillett) Bergman in Salem, Ohio.
Kevin was well loved by everyone he met and was known for his charming personality. Kevin worked in the hospitality industry at numerous hotels across the U.S. While in Lancaster, PA, he founded an organization called Lancaster Lodging and Meeting Association which promoted unity between local hotels. From 2005-2006, Kevin crafted and co-produced the Keystone International Balloon Festival. He was also an active member and staff at Lititz United Methodist Church as a small group leader and coordinator.
Perhaps his greatest achievement is the legacy he leaves as loving husband, father, and "Papa." Kevin loved watching his kids and grandkids at sporting events, concerts, and lessons. He was happiest outside working in the garden or birdwatching with his wife.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patti; his children Matt (Rachel) Bergman, Brett (Amy) Bergman, Joshua (Meghan) Bergman, Breanna (Aaron) Hiller; six grandchildren and two on the way. He is also survived by siblings Mark (Maggie) Bergman, Robin (Louie) Pilch, and Stacy (Earl) Aldridge; He is preceded in death by his parents and twin brother Kim Brent Bergman.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on April 1, 2022 at Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 Market Street, Lititz, PA 17534. The family will receive friends at 9:00 a.m. If desired, please donate in Kevin's honor to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
