Kevin B. Hickernell, 66, of Manheim, PA, entered the gates of Glory and met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at Helen M. Simpson Rehabilitation Hospital in Harrisburg after a four-year journey with medical challenges. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Kenneth B. and Pearl M. Sheaffer Hickernell. He was the husband of Rose M. Geib Hickernell for 39 years on June 4. He was a loving and devoted husband, dad, and papa as well as a hard-worker and good provider.
After graduating from Elizabethtown High School in 1974, Kevin moved to New Jersey to help McDonald's restaurants establish their breakfast program in northern New Jersey and the five boroughs of New York City. He later was hired by Gardner Pie Company in Akron, OH where he became Eastern Region Sales Director and contributed to the growth and success of the company. Known widely across the food industry as "The Pie Man", Kevin was a member of the North American Farmers' Marketing Association and the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association.
Kevin was an active member of Chiques Church. More than 30 years ago, God gave Kevin a vision to feed and clothe needy people which became a food box ministry that provided thousands of people in Lancaster, Germantown (PA), and New York City with food boxes and clothing during the holiday seasons. He was also instrumental in creating the annual community Thanksgiving dinner prepared and served by the church. Kevin's desire was that Jesus Christ would receive all glory and honor for his involvement in serving others.
Kevin had an interest in the NASA program and was present for several rocket launchings. He enjoyed listening to contemporary Christian music but loved Southern Gospel, maybe as much as he loved drinking coffee! He was also a Green Bay Packers and Penn State football fan.
The Hickernell family appreciates the patient and caring staff of Helen M. Simpson Rehab Hospital, as well as the many expressions of support provided by the church leadership and the Chiques Church family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Annie M., wife of Curtis W. Brown, of Elizabethtown, and David B. Hickernell, fianc of Jenna L. Powell, of Middletown; four grandchildren who were the love of his life, Easton Hickernell, and Felicity, Lorelei, and Johanna Brown; a brother, Dennis, husband of Kathy Hickernell, of Elizabethtown; and six nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday afternoon, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545. The family will receive guests during a public viewing at the church on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Chiques Church earmarked for the food box ministry or benevolent fund. To watch a webcast of the funeral beginning Monday or to express a condolence with the family, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »