Kervin L. "Chip" Martin

Kervin Lee "Chip" Martin, of Lancaster, PA, died peacefully at home following a recently diagnosed glioblastoma, on January 13, 2021. He was a loving husband, proud parent and grandparent, and treasured friend.
Kervin accepted Christ as his personal savior in 1969 and was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster, PA. With a servant's heart, he volunteered with youth throughout his life, as a teacher and leader with Calvary Church's Boys Christian Brigade, Wednesday and Sunday children's programs, and with Lancaster County 4H teaching how to build derby cars and rockets. He was quick to don a funny hat to help prepare and serve meals at church and rose early on Sundays for the coffee ministry. Kervin was a staple at the election polls, an usher at Mt. Gretna Playhouse and helped with the Lititz Chocolate Walk. He was an avid reader, accomplished gardener and enjoyed travel, band competitions and kayaking. He was also an active pickleball player and volunteer coach at UAC.
Kervin will be missed immensely by his wife, Virginia Lee Kemp Martin; two sons, Curtis G. Martin, husband of RaeAnn, Manheim, PA and Shawn M. Martin, Lititz, PA; two stepdaughters, Desiree (Kissinger), wife of Daniel Layton, Ephrata, PA, and Elena, at home; two grandchildren, Garrett Isaac Martin and Evangelynn Grace Martin; sister-in-law, Romaine Martin; niece Sheila Hostetter; as well as other family members. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara J. Martin; parents, Frank Dussinger and Laura Mae Kopp Martin; and brother, Robert Frank Martin.
Interment will be private. Due to Covid concerns, relatives and friends will be invited to attend Kervin's Celebration of Life Service, to be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Calvary Church Global Ministries, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com