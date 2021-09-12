Kerry S. Foudin, 35, of Lancaster, passed away September 6, 2021, after a brave and courageous battle with acute leukemia. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Dawn Fisher and Robert Foudin.
He recently completed his apprenticeship and started tattooing at the Electric Pumpkin Tattoo in Mountville where he further developed his skills in drawing and painting. Those that loved Kerry knew he had a New York frame of mind and surrounded himself with all things New York related. He enjoyed collecting FUNCO pops and rap music…the heavier the bass the better.
His larger-than-life personality will be missed by all who knew him especially his parents: Dawn Fisher (Eli) of Newmanstown, and Robert "Bob" Foudin (Priscilla) of Lancaster, siblings: Andrea Foudin, Franklin "Frankie" Foudin (Kathleen) and Harold "Herc" Laukhuff, step sisters: Misty Bencak (Ryan) and Jan Flotte as well as extended family and many friends. He was preceded in passing by his son, Vincent S. Foudin.
Kerry's final request was that there be no funeral service. Memorial contributions in Kerry's name may be made to, Vickie's Angel Foundation, 511 Bridge St. P.O. Box 174, New Cumberland, PA 17070.
