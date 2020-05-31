Kerry R. Murphy

Kerry Robert Murphy passed away on May 23, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 at Lancaster General Hospital at the age of 74. Born in Gloucester, MA on March 31, 1946, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy (Steele) Murphy. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Victoria Jean (Martin) Murphy of Lancaster.
Kerry graduated from Masconomet Regional High School, Boxford, MA, and completed an Associate Degree in Computer Science from Denver Technical College in 2000. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in February 1966 and retired in February 1986 as a Master Sergeant. During his twenty-year service to his country, he was stationed in Vietnam, Thailand, England, California, Florida, and Colorado. He received recognition for his service, including service and campaign medals while in Vietnam, a Gallantry Cross, and the National Defense Service Medal. He proudly volunteered his time for honor guard detail for military funerals while on active duty.
After returning to civilian life, Kerry worked for OEA, Inc. in Denver, CO, at Kohl's, and at temporary jobs upon relocation to Lancaster, PA. He was most recently employed by the American Red Cross until his retirement in 2011. He was passionate about their mission and volunteered his time with the local chapter. Kerry enjoyed travel, photography, home brewing, cooking and grilling, Celtic music and visiting authentic pubs. Known as "Murph" to many, he enjoyed making memories with family, friends, coworkers and neighbors, and was quick to offer help and support to all. He had a soft spot in his heart for pets, especially his beloved rescued cocker spaniel, Teddy. He was known for his legendary pizza and ribs, and for generously sharing his beautiful photographs of nature, pets, and people.
In addition to his wife he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline Labrecque.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers and others who supported Kerry in his years-long journey with dementia.
A celebration of Kerry's life and interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Military Honors will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of The American Red Cross, 430 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to Moravian Center Adult Day, PO Box 1327, Lancaster, PA 17608. To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com