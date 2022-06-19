Kerry J. Rollman, 60, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at home.
He was born in Lancaster to Drusilla (Reitzel) Rollman, of Ephrata, and the late Earl J. Rollman.
Kerry was a steel yard foreman for Ira G. Steffy. He was a member of the Lincoln Fire Company for more than 40 years. Kerry was a very likeable person and he enjoyed making people laugh.
In addition to his mother, Kerry is survived by five children, Justin Rollman, Jarrod Rollman, Jason Rollman, Aundrea Fasnacht, Christina Rushton; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren and four siblings, Sherry Rollman, Roxan Thompson, Troy Rollman, and Denny, husband of Heather (Erb) Rollman.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Alissa Rollman and a brother, Sidney J. Rollman.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kerry's memory may be made to Lincoln Fire Co., 38 S. Market Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
