Kerry Dean Glenn, 59, formerly of Columbia and Parkesburg, passed away on January 12, 2022 after a long battle with chronic illness. He was the loving husband of the late Melissa Ann (Haldeman) Glenn, with whom he shared 20 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2009.
Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late William T., Sr. and Mazie (Connell) Glenn.
Kerry was a graduate of Octorara High School, class of 1980, and he attended Millersville University. In his early years, he worked as a field technician for G/L Clark Associates and worked at the ServiStar warehouse. He then found employment with R.R. Donnelley/LSC Communications as a forklift operator, retiring with 30 years of service.
Kerry was a bright individual with a sharp memory, knowledgeable in many subjects. He conscientiously studied local history. An automobile aficionado, Kerry owned several antique cars over the years, and he had the ability to explain the nuances of many models of antique cars and trucks. He also enjoyed collecting antiques and paper items. From the age of 18, Kerry was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Parkesburg, and he was a 35-year member of, and a past secretary of, the Christiana Lodge #417 F. & A.M., Christiana, PA.
Kerry is survived by a daughter, Hillary Marie Glenn, a son, Nathaniel Robert Glenn, both of Marietta, a brother, William T. Glenn, Jr., husband of Janice (Hershey), of Parkesburg, and nieces, Andrea Biesecker and Megan Glenn.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kerry’s memory to The Masonic Temple, Library, and Museum in Philadelphia online at https://pamasonictemple.org/donate-now.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: