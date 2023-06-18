Kerry A. Dullebawn, 60, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his residence. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late George Dullebawn and Mary (Zimmerman) Dullebawn of Lebanon. He was the loving husband of Lisa M. (Lanni) Dullebawn, with whom he shared 18 happy years. Kerry will also be missed by his son Loreto A. Duellebawn, of Mount Joy, a brother George Dullebawn, husband of Lori, of Cleona, and a nephew Shane Dullebawn, of Lebanon.
Kerry was a graduate of Lebanon High School. He worked as the Operational Technology Sr. Systems Administrator at Peach Bottom. Kerry was a member of the Mount Joy Sportsmen's Association. He loved making military models, especially tanks. Kerry was passionate about listening to, writing, and producing music. He enjoyed a good book and liked outdoor activities like hunting, hiking, camping, and backpacking.
A Memorial Service will take place at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552, on July 8, 2023, at 11 AM. The family will receive friends following the service. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mount Joy Sportsmen's Association, 85 Range Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or World Central Kitchen Attn: Donor Services Team, 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20001. To register an online condolence, please visit Kerry's memorial page at: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com