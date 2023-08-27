Kerri L. (Brumbach) Tomlinson, 52, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Robert K. and Shirley A. (Reitz) Brumbach.
Kerri was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary, Ephrata Amvets. She enjoyed camping and going to the beach. She adored dogs and loved to read, especially autobiographies.
Kerri was a 1989 graduate of Ephrata High School. She went on to YTI where she attained several certifications. She worked for Donnelley Printing for 18 years.
Kerri is survived by 2 sons, Gage Tomlinson and Hunter Tomlinson; her companion, Duane Kreider; step-son, Kyle Kreider; and 5 siblings, Lon Brumbach, husband of Joan, Bobbi Weaver, wife of Galen, Brent Brumbach, Loren Moshier, wife of Merv, Holly Brumbach, companion of Jim Kohler; along with many nieces and nephews whom she adored.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 10:00 am, with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating. Interment will take place in the Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Kerri's memory may be made to Wellspan Cancer Center, 460 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »