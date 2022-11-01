Kermit Lynn, "Butch" McElroy, age 81, of Wrightsville, died peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022. Born in Lancaster on August 9, 1941, he was the first son of the late S. Kenneth and E. Jeanette (Cline) McElroy.
Butch served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Caterpillar, where he worked as a line lead in the electroplating department. Following his retirement, he started his own construction company, Susquehanna Excavators.
Butch was a member of the NRA, the Susquehanna Fish and Game, and the Wrightsville Legion Post #469. He enjoyed politics, history, reading books, shooting pool, and watching military films. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending time fishing, shooting, boating, and hunting.
Above all, Butch loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren Baylie, Riley, Cloie, Paradyce, Keenan, Kaylee, and Mackenzie. He will be remembered for always riding his tractor around the yard doing something, and how he could make you smile with one of his many jokes.
In addition to his grandchildren, he is survived by his triplet daughters Chara McElroy of Wrightsville, Chelsa McElroy of Chincoteague Island, VA, and Chala McElroy of Wrightsville, and his son Jared McElroy of Dallastown. He was preceded in death by his brothers Kirk and Jeff.
A funeral service to celebrate Butch's life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. There will be a viewing for Butch at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17358. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
