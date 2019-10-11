Kerlee J. Fox, 79 of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on October 8.
She was the wife of the late Gerald C. Fox, who preceded her in death in 1994.
She was born in Paradise Township, Lancaster County, the daughter of the late Lorraine Summers and Charles Moore. She was a member of St Philip the Apostle Church.
Surviving are three children; Arthur J. Fox, married to Sherry, Kerry M. Fox and Penny L., married to David Stauffer; two step-children; Lisa A., married to Jere Murr, and Doug Fox; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three siblings; John C. Summers, Sr., married to Carol, Duff Summers, Sr., married to Linda and Sue, married to Robert Schulze; as well as a step-mother, Kathleen Wilson. She was also preceded in death by a grandson and great-grandson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the
Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince St., Lancaster (on-site parking with attendants) on Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may call at the Funeral home on Tuesday between 6:00-8:00 pm or Wednesday between 10:00-11:00 am. Kindly omit flowers