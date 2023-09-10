Kent M. Wiedemann, 77, of Lititz, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at his residence. Born in San Mateo, CA, he was the son of the late Mansell H. and Jean E. (Hyatt) Wiedemann. He was the husband of Janice Lee (Weddle) Wiedemann.
Kent was a career Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State, specializing in Asia. Kent retired as U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia. Kent and his wife, Jan, were married for 56 years and began their life together as Peace Corps volunteers in Micronesia. His diplomatic work sent him and his family to live all over the world. Kent was a gifted linguist and loved languages. He read and spoke Mandarin Chinese, also Polish, German and Trukese. He enjoyed reading, Pacific beaches, scuba diving, horseback riding, and swimming. Above all else, he was devoted to his family.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; his son, Conrad and Kristen (McKendry) Wiedemann; and his special love, granddaughter, Elle. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Dean Hyatt and Sandra Jean.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kent's name to the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter through this link: https://alsphiladelphia.org/ or to Hospice and Community Care through this link: https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts/
