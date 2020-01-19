Kent J. Powell passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2020. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of getting to know him, including the countless stray cats he opened his door to over the years.
Kent was a Vietnam Vet and has always been a very hard worker. He was a commercial electrician and in later years worked as a security guard. He will especially be missed by his son John A. Davis of Lancaster.
At Kent's request, there will be no format service. Donations in his memory can be made to Manor Animal Hospital, 2100 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster.
