Kent D. Weinhold, 62, of Reinholds, passed away early Saturday morning, June 17, 2023, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Ephrata, he was a son of Marian E. (Stoner) Weinhold and the late Clarence J. Weinhold, Jr. Kent and his wife, Cathy (Harting) Weinhold, would have celebrated 40 years of marriage this September.
Kent was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1978. He worked at Steffy Printing in Ephrata and most recently at ITP in Elizabethtown in pre-press and graphic design. He loved working on outdoor projects. Kent's labor of love was building decorative rock walls that included a collection of rocks he gathered from special places he visited. He also enjoyed collecting Breininger and Robesonia Redware pottery, a hobby he enjoyed with Cathy. When a piece of pottery broke, that too was added to the rock wall. His outdoor interests also included deer hunting and planting hosta. He had a heart for stray cats and accumulated a small collection of kitties indoors and out. Family and friends were a priority to Kent. His nieces and nephews lovingly called him, GUK' (Great Uncle Kent) and he was an influential Godparent. Kent was a kid at heart which made him so approachable and relatable to kids, particularly his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed a good find at an auction, being with friends, cold beer, and a cigarette. He was an avid reader of sci-fi novels and enjoyed learning about the mind. He enjoyed social gatherings and was a member of the Dutchman Hunting Camp and Reamstown Athletic Assoc. Kent was honest and hardworking, always lending a helping hand to any need. His battle with cancer is a testimony of his strength, grit, and tenacity.
In addition to his wife and mother, Kent is survived by a brother, James Weinhold, husband of Karen (Brady) of Schubert, three nephews, Chase, husband of Wendi Weinhold, Colton Weinhold, and Miles Weinhold; two nieces Abbey Rineer (Zach) and Emily Harting; three grandnephews and two grandnieces; mother and father-in-law, J. Edwin and Faye Harting, sister-in-law Bonnie Showalter (Jim) and brother-in-law Rick Harting (Sharon). In addition to his father, Kent was predeceased by two brothers, Rick Weinhold and Kirt D. Weinhold.
Contributions are appreciated in lieu of flowers to Reamstown Athletic Assoc., P.O. Box 306, Reamstown, PA 17567 or Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Cathy would like to thank Dr. Balepur, Amy Jo, Randy, and the team at ABBCI (Cancer Institute) for taking care of Kent and the caring team at Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy for their comfort and care. The unfailing love, care, and support by family and friends during Kent's journey was so valued and appreciated. And the Uber drivers whose presence was far more than a ride, thank you!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.